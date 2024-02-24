RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$22.74 and last traded at C$22.74. 450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.08.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

