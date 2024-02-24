Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $10.92. UBS Group now has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 28,453,994 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277,729 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,903,372 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after buying an additional 968,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,205 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,628,000 after buying an additional 4,467,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

