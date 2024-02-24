Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Up 0.5%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.16. 11,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 4,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
