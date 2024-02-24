Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading Up 2.9%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Roots Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Featured Stories

