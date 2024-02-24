Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lyft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Lyft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,111 shares of company stock worth $4,300,161 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

