Royal Bank of Canada Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $160.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIX. Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $134.22 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after buying an additional 1,454,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

