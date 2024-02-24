Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Up 0.3%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 159,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 245,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $5,740,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $325,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

