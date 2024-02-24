Scotiabank Comments on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WFG. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.3 %

WFG stock opened at C$103.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 2.04. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.21.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -263.93%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

