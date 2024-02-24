Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

