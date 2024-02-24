Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Up 1.4%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.97. 111,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 78,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

