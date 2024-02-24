SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Trading Down 4.7%

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.64 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.64 ($0.06). Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.87 ($0.06).

SEEEN Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 million and a PE ratio of -29.00.

Insider Transactions at SEEEN

In other news, insider Adrian Hargrave acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,777.39). Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

