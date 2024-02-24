Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

