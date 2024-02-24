SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 4,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 94,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

