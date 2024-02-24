Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,943.67 ($37.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.77) to GBX 2,950 ($37.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,494 ($31.40) on Friday. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,801 ($35.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29. The company has a market capitalization of £161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,103.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,489.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,536.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,823.01%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

