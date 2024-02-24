Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,943.67 ($37.06).
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.77) to GBX 2,950 ($37.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL
Shell Stock Performance
Shell Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,823.01%.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.