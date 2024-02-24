Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

