Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Amerigo Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

ARREF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a PE ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources ( OTCMKTS:ARREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.