SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

