Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Down 5.3%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 2,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Silver Elephant Mining Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.