Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.92 and last traded at $106.92. 1,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.9009 dividend. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

