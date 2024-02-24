Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $0.55. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -17.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 54,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

