Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $44.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

SKWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 734,399 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

