Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,890,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 296,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Small Pharma Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

