Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.62. 3,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -0.20.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

