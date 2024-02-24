Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Down 3.5%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.26. 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Sow Good Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. It provides freeze-dried candy products. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

