SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. 14,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 51,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.06.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

