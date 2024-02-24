Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Shares Up 5.9%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 20,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 38,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Up 5.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.
