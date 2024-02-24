Spire Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Spire in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Spire stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spire by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Spire by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 78,974 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

