Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading Up 1.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.