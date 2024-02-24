Steven Vattuone Sells 10,376 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $84,564.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Steven Vattuone sold 400 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $3,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,430 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $57,879.70.

On Friday, December 1st, Steven Vattuone sold 5,513 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $41,953.93.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $7.06 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 14.7% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

