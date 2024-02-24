Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.17%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

