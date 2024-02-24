StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ENG opened at $1.43 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.