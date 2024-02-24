StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

