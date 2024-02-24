StockNews.com Downgrades InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Buy

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
InterDigital Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Insider Transactions at InterDigital
In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
