StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

