StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.28.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.