StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

