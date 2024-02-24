StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.3 %

LIQT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.77. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

