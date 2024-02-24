StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.18.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Stories
