StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

