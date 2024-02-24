StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

