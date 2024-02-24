StockNews.com Lowers Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) to Hold

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 0.7 %

Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.