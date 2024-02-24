StockNews.com Upgrades Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to Strong-Buy

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

YELP has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Yelp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of YELP opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $948,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

