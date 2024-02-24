Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) Trading Up 0.1%

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 2,023 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.57.

About Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF

The Strategy Shares Newfound\u002FReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that shifts exposure to global equities regionally or U.S. Treasurys based on momentum and trend. ROMO was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

