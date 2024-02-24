Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $640.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $624.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $575.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.44. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $21,047,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.