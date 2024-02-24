Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $660.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $575.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $533.05 and a 200 day moving average of $500.44. Synopsys has a one year low of $350.58 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.