TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.09.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

