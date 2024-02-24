Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Shares Down 3.4%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.84. 71,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 136,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

