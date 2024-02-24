Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Team

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Team by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Team by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

