Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 6,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.
About Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
