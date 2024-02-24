Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.28.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
