Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

