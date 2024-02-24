Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of FIGS in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Separately, Barclays upgraded FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

FIGS stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,355.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,574 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

